ELIZABETH (KDKA) – The Round Hill Spray Park is closing due to a bacteria count that exceeds regulations.

On Twitter, Allegheny County says the spray park’s bacteria count is higher than the Health Department’s regulations.

They say the park is closed out of an abundance of caution.

It will be closed for treatment and cleaning until Monday, August 5.

Once the Health Department verifies that water quality standards are met, the park will reopen.

They ask park-goers to keep an eye on County Parks’ social media accounts in case the spray park opens early.

