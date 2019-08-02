ELIZABETH (KDKA) – The Round Hill Spray Park is closing due to a bacteria count that exceeds regulations.
On Twitter, Allegheny County says the spray park’s bacteria count is higher than the Health Department’s regulations.
The spray park will reopen upon verification that the regulatory water quality standards are met.
Should the spray park open earlier than expected, we will provide notification via Allegheny Alerts and the County Parks’ social media channels.
— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) August 2, 2019
They say the park is closed out of an abundance of caution.
It will be closed for treatment and cleaning until Monday, August 5.
Once the Health Department verifies that water quality standards are met, the park will reopen.
They ask park-goers to keep an eye on County Parks’ social media accounts in case the spray park opens early.
You must log in to post a comment.