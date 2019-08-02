



OKLAHOMA, Pa. (KDKA)– Public Information Officers released new surveillance footage near the Belvedere Hotel just moments before it caught on fire.

Oklahoma Borough Fire Chief Don Polka said that the July 24 fire was suspicious, but the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal continue to investigate.

This newly released footage, from another camera near the old hotel, shows two men walking towards the building just moments before the fire was ignited. The men are not considered suspects.

“I would say within 10 to 15 minutes of their disappearance … there is the start of an incendiary fire that takes place at the hotel,” Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Stephen Limani said.

2 men were seen walking toward the Oklahoma hotel & disappear from the camera near the hotel a short time before it caught on fire. We are hoping they may have observed something to help w/ our investigation. Anyone w/ info please contact Trooper Vinkler 724-832-3288 pic.twitter.com/Wfz5eAamEZ — Troop A Public Information Officers (@PSPTroopAPIO) August 2, 2019

Police are hoping that they may have seen anything that could help the current investigation.

Authorities advised anyone who has information to call Tropper Vinkler at 724-832-3288.