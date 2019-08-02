PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Neighbors living in the Perry Hilltop neighborhood say they are fearful after seeing derogatory slurs spray-painted on a parked car.

The car was vandalized sometime overnight earlier this week.

“White power” and a swastika were spray-painted on a Pontiac parked on Perrysville Avenue.

“I think anytime you see something that says white power, it’s meant to intimidate people of color. It says to them that they are not welcome,” said Wayne Younger, a community member.

Joana Deming has lived in the area for 15 years and serves as the executive director for the neighborhood’s citizens’ council.

Deming notified police about the incident. She said this kind of activity is not a reflection of the people who live in the neighborhood.

“I just felt sick about it. I’m a neighbor and this doesn’t represent who we are as a community. It is the opposite really in what we’re building as a community,” said Deming.

Pittsburgh Police are investigating the incident.

The authorities tracked down the owner of the car, but they said he did not want to press charges.

Neighbors are hoping to never see something like this in their community again.

“This kind of hatred is real, this kind of hatred is in our city. The city of Pittsburgh has a problem with race, and we need to confront it,” said Younger. “It needs to be removed from this street and hopefully the authorities will take the actions necessary to get that done.”