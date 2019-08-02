Filed Under:Greene County, Haddie B. Bayslinger, Local TV, Missing Persons, State Police Waynesburg, Waynesburg

WAYNESBURG (KDKA)– Waynesburg State Police are looking for 83-year-old Haddie B. Baysinger.

The Greene County woman is Caucasian with light gray hair.

She was last seen driving her Gator ATV on Thursday, August 1 around 2 p.m.

The Gator has been found, but Baysinger’s location is still unknown.

Authorities say to contact the Waynesburg State Police if you have any information on her whereabouts.

