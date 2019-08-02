Comments
WAYNESBURG (KDKA)– Waynesburg State Police are looking for 83-year-old Haddie B. Baysinger.
The Greene County woman is Caucasian with light gray hair.
State Police Waynesburg are searching for Haddie B Baysinger (83) who was last seen this afternoon at 1400 hrs driving a Gator side by side through fields and woods. The gator has been recovered but Baysinger has not been located. Any info. Contact State police Waynesburg. pic.twitter.com/MEt9mlyGCO
— TroopB (@PSPTroopBPIO) August 2, 2019
She was last seen driving her Gator ATV on Thursday, August 1 around 2 p.m.
The Gator has been found, but Baysinger’s location is still unknown.
Authorities say to contact the Waynesburg State Police if you have any information on her whereabouts.
