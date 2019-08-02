  • KDKA TVOn Air

MONACA (KDKA) — President Trump will make his way to Western Pennsylvania Thursday, August 8 when he visits the Shell Chemical ethane cracker plant in Potter Township.

KDKA’s Jon Delano has confirmed President Trump will tour the plant and then offer remarks regarding his administration’s economic achievements and his support for domestic manufacturing.

The last time President Trump was in Western Pennsylvania was May 20 when he attended a rally in Montoursville in support of Rep. Fred Keller.

