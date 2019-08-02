Comments
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A bicyclist was transported via medical helicopter following an accident with a vehicle shortly after 12:00 p.m., their condition is currently unknown.
The accident occurred on Route 40 and Coffey’s Crossing Road.
This caused a closure between Coffey’s Crossing Road and Green Valley Road until 3:10 p.m. while State Police accident reconstruction team completed their search of the area.
There is no word on what caused the accident and if charges will be filed.
