LATROBE (KDKA) — Thousands of Steelers fans came out to see the black and gold at their annual under the lights practice at Latrobe Memorial Stadium.

Event organizers expected at least 10,000 fans from across the country to attend. They said about half of the fans will be from out of state. Last year 37 states were represented, according to organizers.

“We love our Steelers. We’ll go anywhere for our Steelers,” Mike Woinsky from California said. He traveled to practice with his son.

Before 9:00 a.m. fans started lining up outside the gates that didn’t open until 5 in the evening. One of the first in line was a fan from Kentucky.

“Been a Steelers fan since 2004,” Bryce McGuire said. “Growing up watching it with my dad.”

Several people drove or flew from out of state to see their Steelers.

“I’ve been a fan since I was small,” Tim Trammell said.

He said he became a fan when the Iowa Hawkeyes adopted the Steelers look. Trammell was originally from Iowa. He now lives in Virginia.

“When I was in the backyard playing football, I was wearing a Franco Harris jersey,” he said.

Trammell has come before and this year brought his wife.

“I just want to see them where they’re not on the TV,” Richelle Trammell said with a laugh. “That’s the only way I’ve ever seen them is on TV.”

Latrobe Memorial Stadium provided a new experience for many fans. The intimate setting of a high school stadium brings the men of Sundays back to when they were the boys of Fridays.

“Super excited,” Kent Martinez from Louisiana said. “We’ve come to games in Pittsburgh before, but this is our very first year to training camp and to the Friday night lights.”

When gates opened, fans poured into the stadium to get a spot to see their favorite Steeler and try to get autographs.

“It’s just exciting to be that close to guys you idolize and watch on TV every weekend,” Woinsky said.