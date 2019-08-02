



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The echoes of powerboats doing laps on the Allegheny River are missing on this Regatta Friday.

Due to event mismanagement, the Three Rivers Regatta was canceled just a few days before the event.

“We are very disappointed because we love the hustle and bustle. I love to see people in here having a good time,” said Marv Roth.

There is a reminder of what could have been.

Nestled under the Portal Bridge in Point State Park, the Sandsational Sand Sculpture “Seasons of Pittsburgh” is finished.

“I was fortunate enough that I was paid ahead of time and we were here and I will honor my contract,” said sculptor Jill Harris.

The regatta wasn’t canceled until halfway into the sculpting process and despite the rental not being paid for the space, the park decided to allow Sandsational to do its performance art.

Add that rental to the money LionHeart Event Group reportedly owes the park. Lionheart was hired to operate the Three Rivers Regatta

There are still fees for the 4th of July to the tune of about $7,000.

The City of Pittsburgh said it’s out $28,000 for Regatta security the last two years. The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office has filed suit to recover $33,000. Naming sponsor EQT has not confirmed whether it paid its sponsor fee, but The Rivers Casino and Alcosan have both paid their sponsor fees.

“We had paid and we’re following the requirements in the contract to try and recoup that money,” Alcosan Spokesman Joey Vallarian said.

Vallarian said they paid thousands of dollars to be the sponsor of the “Anything That Floats Race.”

The Allegheny Navy is tied off for the weekend on the North Shore and understand what no Regatta means.

“I know what we spend just coming down here,’ Mike Flin said. “You multiply that by thousands and the city lost a lot of money the businesses lost all that revenue.”

“I think it’s awful for Pittsburgh,” Sue Flinn said. “I think people really love the regatta.”

The list of those who say LionHeart owes them money is growing daily.

Pittsburgh Police have now launched a criminal investigation into LionHeart’s activities.

Meanwhile, the Regatta board is trying to determine how to get the event back on track for next year.