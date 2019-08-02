PITTSBURGH (KDKDA) — The police are investigating a hit-and-run crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike that sent two to the hospital.
The State Police announced Friday that a woman and man were taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run crash on I-76 on Thursday at 9:29 p.m. in Lebanon County.
Officials said a white truck tractor with a white trailer hit a Mitsubishi Outlander before fleeing the scene east on I-76.
The white truck has damage to the front passenger side of the vehicle, including a busted headlight. The trailer has grill damage and black paint transfer.
The woman, identified as 52-year-old Mary Sharifi, was severely injured, police said. Rohollah Sharifi, 54, was the driver and his injuries are unknown.
Both were wearing seatbelts.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Bowmansville State Police at 717-445-6716.
