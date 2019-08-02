Comments
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA)– Ann Jacobs was given a special gift for her birthday this year.
Ross Township and the Pennsylvania House of Representatives recognized Jacobs for being the oldest resident in the township. She turned 104 years old on June 30.
Commissioner Grace Stanko presented Jacobs with a plaque on behalf of the Ross Township Board of Commissioners. She was also given a plaque for her contributions to the Pittsburgh community.
Happy Birthday, Ann!
