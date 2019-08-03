  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A couple is accused of beating and burning their 4 children.

Pittsburgh Police say Marc Safari and Ntahimpera Eveline are accused of threatening the two girls and two boys between the ages of 5 and 13.

When police asked the children about their parents, all four of them confirmed some sort of abuse on a regular basis.

One of the boys had welts on his legs from being hit with a stick and had burns.

The mother is also accused of threatening to cut off the children’s hands.

All four kids are now in foster care while police are searching for their parents.

