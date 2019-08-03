



EL PASO, Texas (CBS NEWS) – Multiple people were killed and one person was in custody after a shooter went on a rampage Saturday at a shopping mall, police in the Texas border town of El Paso said.

Police responded in the early afternoon to an active shooter scene at the Cielo Vista Mall, which is near Interstate 10 on the east side of the city, and were advising people to stay away from the area.

Sgt. Enrique Carrillo, a police spokesman, said a suspect was in custody and there was no longer danger to the public.

The ATF and FBI have responded to the scene.

BREAKING: ATF is en route to assist @EPPOLICE at the scene of a reported shooting in the area of #CieloVistaMall in #ElPaso TX. Please stay away from the area and refrain from posting first responder activity on social media. https://t.co/uw3DEFZRJt pic.twitter.com/0KqUK5nmmI — ATF Dallas (@ATFDallas) August 3, 2019

Witness Rey Holgin told CBS News that he was about to go into the Walmart when he heard at least 10 gunshots. He said he thought he saw at least two people with guns. Holgin told CBS News that he saw at least one person, an elderly lady, fall to the ground, but he’s not sure if she was shot.

Read the rest at CBS.com.