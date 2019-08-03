KNOXVILLE (KDKA) – A man is in critical condition after he suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest.

Pittsburgh Police say they received a report of shots fired on 200 block of Arabella Street around 4 a.m. Saturday morning.

According to police, they found gunfire on the porch of a house and on the street.

The house was open, but they report no one was inside.

They later learned that a male victim had been dropped off at a local hospital by private means.

He has two gunshot wounds in the chest, police say, and arrived at the hospital in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

