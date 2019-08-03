



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Three Rivers Regatta may be canceled, but don’t let that stop you from taking advantage of the weekend sun.

The weekend is kicking off with warm, seasonable temperatures in the 80s and mostly sunny skies.

A high-pressure system by Michigan is keeping us dry for the most part.

But a low-pressure system stirring things up to the south of us means a pop-up shower or two is still in the cards.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

The best chance for showers and storms is in the afternoon, moving into the evening. These will be spotty in nature just like Friday but can also contain brief, heavy downpours where they bubble up in spots.

That same pattern will stick around Sunday and Monday before a cold front sweeps through Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing a more widespread chance for some showers and storms

So, enjoy the nice weather while it lasts before this cold front.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.