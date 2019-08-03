



SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP Pa. (KDKA) – A police officer was involved in a shooting in South Park where a suspect was shot.

Police and investigators are on the scene of Edgewood Street and Brandis Avenue, where they say they’re investigating a shooting.

Police confirm this is a shooting investigation. — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) August 3, 2019

An officer from the City of Monongahela Police Department was involved in a shooting that occurred after a brief vehicle pursuit originating in Washington County.

The suspect was shot once and transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

We have new information about the shooting in South Park. According to Allegheny County Police, an officer from the Monongahela Police department was involved in a shooting in South Park Twp. pic.twitter.com/x6KSqSTjFS — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) August 3, 2019

A neighbor told KDKA she heard gunshots. She also says a car drove into the side of a house.

Chris Hoffman reports that a City of Monongahela Police car and another vehicle were towed from the scene.

Here’s a look at the damage to the police cruiser. It’s a City of Monongahela Police car. pic.twitter.com/2CkNunhRT1 — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) August 3, 2019

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.