SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP Pa. (KDKA) – A police officer was involved in a shooting in South Park where a suspect was shot.

Police and investigators are on the scene of Edgewood Street and Brandis Avenue, where they say they’re investigating a shooting.

An officer from the City of Monongahela Police Department was involved in a shooting that occurred after a brief vehicle pursuit originating in Washington County.

The suspect was shot once and transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

A neighbor told KDKA she heard gunshots. She also says a car drove into the side of a house.

Chris Hoffman reports that a City of Monongahela Police car and another vehicle were towed from the scene.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

