PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – First responders were called to the scene of a pickup truck flipped over on Mountain Avenue.
Photos show what appears to be a pickup truck in the middle of the road, completely upside down.
Next to it is a large boulder, first responder crews gathered around it.
Police say they found a Dodge Ram that had crashed and rolled. The driver and any other passengers had fled before officials arrived on scene.
They say the vehicle came back as a stolen truck from Brentwood.
Police are still investigated.
