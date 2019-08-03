Filed Under:Boulder, Car Accident, Local TV, Pickup Truck


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – First responders were called to the scene of a pickup truck flipped over on Mountain Avenue.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson)

Photos show what appears to be a pickup truck in the middle of the road, completely upside down.

Next to it is a large boulder, first responder crews gathered around it.

Police say they found a Dodge Ram that had crashed and rolled. The driver and any other passengers had fled before officials arrived on scene.

They say the vehicle came back as a stolen truck from Brentwood.

Police are still investigated.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story. 

Comments