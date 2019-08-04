Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Bishop David Zubik will undergo a spinal surgery at UPMC Mercy.
The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh says the spinal fusion, scheduled for Monday morning, is intended to address problems with collapsing discs.
They say they’ll provide an update when the surgery is complete.
Bishop Zubik will require an extended time of recovery, meaning he won’t be at public functions until physicians release him.
“The diocese and all the people of Southwestern Pennsylvania will be in my prayers, and I ask for their prayers also,” Bishop Zubik said in a press release.
