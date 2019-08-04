



DAYTON, Oh. (KDKA/AP) — Police in Ohio say nine people have been killed in the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than 24 hours.

Our CBS affiliate in Dayton, Ohio reported there was a mass shooting in the area around 1 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Officials say at least nine people and the shooter are dead.

At least 16 other patients people were injured, some in critical condition.

#OregonDistrict #update Lt. Col. Carper: at 1:22am active shooter situation began in oregon district. The shooter is deceased. There are 9 others also deceased. At least 16 others went to area hospitals with injuries. — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) August 4, 2019

Police say the active shooter situation began at 1 a.m. in the Oregon District, but that officers nearby were able to “put an end to it quickly.”

Our CBS affiliate reports that Carper said there was a “a very short timeline of violence.”

“We had officers in the immediate vicinity when this shooting began and were able to respond and put an end to it quickly,” he said.

The Oregon District is a historic neighborhood known for its entertainment offerings.

#OregonDistrict #update – #DaytonFire is working to set up a family assistance center at the #DaytonConventionCenter. As soon as it is staffed and there is a phone number we will send that information out. — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) August 4, 2019

Police believe there was only one shooter. They haven’t yet identified the suspect or a motive. Lt. Col. Matt Carper said the suspect fired multiple rounds from a long gun.

Sunday’s shooting came hours after 20 people were killed and more than two dozen injured in an El Paso, Texas, shooting.

