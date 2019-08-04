Comments
LOYALHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Firefighters battled an overnight house fire in Westmoreland County.
The New Alexandria Volunteer Fire Department posted on Facebook, saying the call about a house fire came in just after midnight on Sunday.
According to the post, multiple other volunteer fire departments were at the fire in Loyalhanna Township, Westmoreland County as well.
Murrysville Medic One also shared a post on Facebook, saying they arrived to help with firefighter rehab.
You must log in to post a comment.