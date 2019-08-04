  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMPaid Program
    1:30 PMCBS Sports Special
    2:30 PMPGA Tour Special
    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:30 PMKDKA-TV News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:House Fire, Local TV, Loyalhanna Township, Murrysville Medic One, Westmoreland County


LOYALHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Firefighters battled an overnight house fire in Westmoreland County.

The New Alexandria Volunteer Fire Department posted on Facebook, saying the call about a house fire came in just after midnight on Sunday.

(Photo Credit: Murrysville Medic One/Facebook)

According to the post, multiple other volunteer fire departments were at the fire in Loyalhanna Township, Westmoreland County as well.

Murrysville Medic One also shared a post on Facebook, saying they arrived to help with firefighter rehab.

Comments