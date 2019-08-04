Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Police is mourning the loss of two K-9s.
In the last five days, the department has announced the deaths of two retired police K-9s.
On July 30, 15-year-old Mac died after spending seven years of the force. He retired in 2013 and spent his time at home with his handler Officer Dante Borghini, the department said.
Mac joined the Pittsburgh Public School Police in July 2006.
On Saturday, the department announced the passing of Bartje.
He served from 2011-17 and spent retirement with his handler Lt. Chad O’Brien and his family.
You must log in to post a comment.