PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you liked yesterday’s weather, you’re going to like today’s forecast too.

Pittsburgh is once again waking up to quiet, calm weather with comfortable temperatures a touch cooler than Saturday.

Temperatures will hover in the lower to mid-80s again today with a slight chance of an afternoon shower in spots as a weak cold front drops south through the region.

Over the last few hours, some showers developed into southern Pennsylvania before moving out of the area.

WEATHER LINKS:
Any shower or storm we get will come from a weak frontal system near Toronto that’s slowly making its way to the south.

If we see any rain today, it will be triggered by that front.

KDKA meteorologist Kristin Emery says the best chance for a pop-up shower will be north and along I-80.

The same pattern of sunshine in the morning and a spotty afternoon shower returns for Monday.

A cold front late Tuesday night and into Wednesday brings another chance for some scattered showers or a thunderstorm before more sunshine on Thursday.

