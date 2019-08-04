Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man was found near Sheraden with a gunshot wound to the chest, launching a police investigation.
The Pittsburgh Police say they responded to a report of gunfire on the 2900 block of Chartiers Avenue just after 11 p.m. Saturday night.
They say officers found a male with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was reportedly conscious when he was transported to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.
Detectives processed the scene and there are no arrests at the time.
Police are investigating.
