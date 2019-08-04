PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The owner of a bail bond company in West Virginia was sentenced to probation for tax fraud.
William W. Seelbach, of Florida’s Fort Meyers, was sentenced Friday to three years probation, United States Attorney Bill Powell announced. Seelbach is the owner of W&S Bail Bonding.
The 69-year-old pleaded guilty in June 2018 to one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States — impede the internal revenue service — and one count of failure to file individual income tax return for tax year 2012.
Seelbach admitted to hindering the IRS’s collection of taxes and failing to file a 2012 federal income tax return to report $144,030 in income, the Department of Justice announced.
The man was ordered to pay $83,607 in restitution, which was paid in full.
