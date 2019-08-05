PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Penguins broadcaster Mike Lange is set to be a featured bobblehead on the team’s promotional schedule this season.
The Penguins announced the entire calendar of promotions Monday morning.
Mike Lange Night takes place against the Winnipeg Jets on October 8th. General Manager Jim Rutherford is also a featured bobblehead. His night takes place November 19th against the New York Islanders.
Meanwhile, the 70s, 80s and 90s theme nights make a return this upcoming season. Halloween theme night takes place on October 29th against the Philadelphia Flyers.
A Veteran’s Tribute will occur during the November 9th game against the Chicago Blackhawks. Hockey Fights Cancer Awareness night is scheduled for November 16th against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The ever popular Star Wars theme night will take place December 10th against the Montreal Canadiens.
A full list of theme and promotional night can be found on the Penguins website.
