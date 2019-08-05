



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–If you live in Allegheny County and see a helicopter flying over your house, don’t be alarmed. It’s probably trying to curb raccoon rabies.

The Allegheny County Health Department and the USDA have teamed up on a vaccine-baiting program that is credited with significantly reducing human and pet exposure to rabies throughout the county over the past 18 years.

The baits will be delivered both by helicopter and by hand from ground vehicles.

The helicopters will fly North to South. As they go over residential areas, you might see them making multiple paths over a short period of time.

Hand baiting will occur today through August 12th.

Helicopter baiting will happen August 18th through August 21st.

