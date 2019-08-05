PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The Forestry Division of the Department of Public Works plans to close Commercial Street in Swisshelm Park.

Public Works employees plan to place a crane on the road to pull fallen trees out of the creek at the Nine Mile Run. This is located between Whipple Street and the intersection of Summerset Drive and Forward Avenue.

This closure will occur on Tuesday, August 6, around 7 a.m. The street will reopen later in the day around 1 p.m.

Officials advise anyone who has questions regarding this road closure should contact Lisa Ceoffe, City Forrester, at 412-665-3626.