



DUQUESNE, Pa. (KDKA) – Police arrested a truck driver on DUI charges after he knocked over one telephone pole, kept driving, then knocked over another.

The City of Duquesne Police say they arrested a 57-year-old truck driver from Rhode Island after he plowed over multiple telephone poles.

They recounted the story on Facebook, saying it all began when a tractor trailer was traveling southbound on State Route 837.

At the intersection of Grant Avenue, the driver crashed into a telephone pole, knocking it and its live wires to the ground.

Police say the truck driver didn’t stop there.

Instead, he continued up Grant Avenue and tried to make a right into Duquesne Plaza.

While trying to execute the right turn, police say the driver took down a second telephone pole with live wires.

This time, the truck did stop, as the wires came to rest on top of his truck.

Police say during their talk with the driver, they could smell alcohol. They did a field sobriety test and say “the driver failed miserably.”

While checking out the inside of the cab, police say they found an open bottle of alcohol and several empty cans.

Clean-up took two hours while Duquesne Light arrived on the scene to deal with power lines and poles.

The tractor trailer was eventually towed from the scene and the street opened back up just before 4 p.m.