EL PASO, Texas (CBS NEWS) – Twenty-two people were killed and 26 others were wounded after a shooter went on a rampage Saturday at a Walmart in the Texas border town of El Paso, police said. A 21-year-old man was taken into custody after police responded to an active shooter scene near a shopping mall.
The suspect, who was captured on surveillance video entering the Walmart, has been identified as 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, CBS News has confirmed.
