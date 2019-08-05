HARRISBURG (KDKA)– Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Flag on all commonwealth facilities and public buildings to be lowered at half-staff to honor the victims of the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

“Frances and I are mourning an especially horrific 24 hours of gun violence in America. We’re praying for the victims of El Paso and Dayton, and the two young women shot in Philadelphia over the weekend. Many ills contribute to this rising violence. We can and must take action,” said Gov. Tom Wolf.

Gov. Tom Wolf expressed that the government can ban assault weapons, institute stricter background checks, target white nationalism, and promote tolerance, but it cannot accept this violence as normal.

The Pa. Commonwealth flag will be lowered to half-staff until dusk on Thursday, August 8.

The United States flag has already been ordered to half-staff during this time.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.