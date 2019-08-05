Filed Under:Homestead, Local TV, Shooting, Shooting Victim


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two teens were rushed to the hospital after a drive-by shooting in Homestead.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. on the 100 block of West 14th Street.

A 17-year-old and 18-year-old were taken to the hospital. One teenager has life-threatening injuries and the other is in serious condition.

Police tell KDKA’s Rachele Mongiovi that at least 10 shots were fired.

