PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–If you love peanut butter, chocolate and doughnuts, you’re in for a treat!

Krispy Kreme and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups are teaming up on new Reeses’s peanut butter filled doughnuts.

The doughnuts will be available for a limited time.

Here in western Pennsylvania, you’ll be able to find them starting Tuesday afternoon at the Krispy Kreme in Washington.

 

