PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–If you love peanut butter, chocolate and doughnuts, you’re in for a treat!
Krispy Kreme and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups are teaming up on new Reeses’s peanut butter filled doughnuts.
The doughnuts will be available for a limited time.
Here in western Pennsylvania, you’ll be able to find them starting Tuesday afternoon at the Krispy Kreme in Washington.
MORE doughnuts, MORE chocolate & MORE peanut butter! 😍 You want some more?! @Reeses Lovers #OriginalFilled doughnuts are available now! 🍩🍩 #KrispyKreme #Reeses pic.twitter.com/QdXhBUWJFW
— Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) August 5, 2019
