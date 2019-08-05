READING, Pa. (KDKA) – State Police have issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for a woman and a 3-week-old girl.
Pennsylvania State Police say the Reading Police Department is searching for 32-year-old Ebony Armstead and 3-week-old Princess Nova Jennings.
They say Armstead is operating a silver-grey 2013 2013 Kia Sorrento with the Pennsylvania registration JVL7066.
Armstead is a black female described as 5’9″, 300 lbs., with short black hair and brown eyes; wearing black denim jeans and a pink top. Jennings is a black female 6 lbs., 7 oz., brown short hair, brown eyes. There is currently no photo for this MEPA. https://t.co/SeIdUHzPQ9
They were last seen on Saturday, Aug. 3 on the 400 block of Walnut Street, Reading.
Police say there is currently no photo for the Missing Endangered Person Advisory.
If you see anything, State Police ask you to call 911.
