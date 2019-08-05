PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–Carrie Rost had four children enrolled in the North Huntingdon KinderCare Learning Center–that is until today when she withdrew all of them.

She says when she arrived at the facility she saw that a teacher she was told would be removed from her 3-year-old daughter’s classroom by the center’s corporate office was still on the job.

This is what prompted Rost’s actions.“ When I pulled up I saw my child out in the playground and the teacher had her by both arms… had her up against the fence…yelling at her and my child’s feet were both off the ground”.

She says she was told her daughter was in trouble for scratching another child on the playground. That was last Wednesday afternoon.

“The next morning when I called the director to ask why the teacher had her hands on my daughteriIt wasn’t reported to the state, not to CYF. She said she would investigate it.”

And according to Rost, the director said something else that upset her. “She just said these allegations that no one else saw on the playground.”

This morning Rost called police and CYF.

North Huntingdon Police Chief Robert Rizzo told me he cannot not comment because the case is still under investigation.

But this statement came from KinderCare: “Last week a family raised a concern about one of our teachers and that teachers interactions with a child. We take all safety claim seriously and…we reported this issue to CPS.”

So now two agencies are investigating–Children Protective Services and North Huntingdon Police.

“I want to see that they have re-training, that they do better hiring, that this doesn’t happen again”.

Rost has already contacted an attorney.