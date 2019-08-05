PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–It’s a beautiful day for Manchester Craftsmen’s Guild.

The piano, played by Johnny Costa in Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, is being donated for use in MCG’s Jazz educational program and will be used during Herb Alpert’s at-capacity concerts with his wife, Grammy Award-winning vocalist Lani Hall on August 6th and 7th.

The piano, a Steinway Model B signed by the makers, was played by Costa from 1987-2000 in the WQED studio where the children’s television series was filmed.

William E. Strickland, Founder and Executive Chairman of Manchester Bidwell Corporation, was a close friend of Fred Rogers and appeared on Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood twice. He has also appeared on Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood.

Herb Alpert is a major supporter of music education.