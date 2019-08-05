



PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — The security for Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto is increasing due to a recent increase in threats.

KDKA’s Meghan Schiller reports that the threats have been made on social media and intensified after Pittsburgh City Council approved new firearm regulations.

#BREAKING: The mayor’s security is increasing following recent threats via social media. The threats intensified after the city’s approval of #firearms regulations a few months ago. His security coverage has increased as a result. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/EuHtIdgATL — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) August 5, 2019

The legislation was proposed in the wake of the shooting rampage at the Tree of Life Synagogue last October.

Peduto signed the gun legislation into law back in April. It prompted an Open Carry Rally on the steps of the City-County Building, in which hundreds of gun supporters showed up.

The legislation places restrictions on military-style assault weapons. It also bans most uses of armor-piercing ammunition and high-capacity magazines, and allows the temporary seizure of guns from people who are determined to be a danger to themselves or others.

But Pennsylvania law prohibits local regulation of guns and ammunition, and a coalition of gun-rights groups filed a lawsuit minutes after Peduto signed the bills.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

(TM and © Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)