



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Most of today should be dry.

Interestingly enough, rain chances for today will come from a chance of showers and storms developing off of a sea breeze late this afternoon. KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley says this is the first time in his memory ever having this type of event that could potentially impact the entire area.

This is more something you would expect to occur in Florida or New Orleans, and not really here, but it does happen on occasion.

Even without the breeze setting up, Smiley says he expects to see scattered afternoon rain showers and storms.

Our rain chances pick up as we head into the middle of the week. Wednesday appears to be the best chance for rain over the week as a cold front passes through. We will still have a solid chance for rain on Thursday as front stalls right on top of city.

With front passing to the south on Friday, the weekend is looking dry. Smiley is putting in a 30 percent chance for rain on Friday, but keeping both Saturday and Sunday dry.

