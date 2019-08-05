PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police is investigating multiple armed robberies that have happened at gas stations throughout Pittsburgh.
One gas station that is located on the 4000 block of Liberty Ave. was robbed around 9:50 p.m. A second gas station that is located on the 4000 block of Beechwood Blvd. was robbed, less than two hours later, around 11:30 p.m.
Both robberies took place on Sunday, August 4.
A third location, on the 2900 block of Banksville Rd. was robbed on Monday, August 5, around 2 a.m.
Three men were allegedly involved in all three robberies, and one of the suspects reportedly had a gun.
There has been no arrest at this time as police are speaking to witnesses and reviewing all possible surveillance footage.
