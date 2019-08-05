



PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — President Donald Trump addressed the nation Monday to condemn the mass shootings that happened over the weekend.

During the address, the President identified the wrong Ohio city, saying: “May God bless the memory of those who perished in Toledo.”

Social media erupted into a firestorm after the remarks.

Here is President Trump getting the Ohio mass shooting city wrong, blessing victims of Toledo instead of Dayton. pic.twitter.com/zeoqF7RLTH — Marcus Gilmer (@marcusgilmer) August 5, 2019

I didn't believe it. I had to rewind the DVR three times. He said "may God bless the memory of those who perished in Toledo." — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 5, 2019

It’s DAYTON, Mr President, not Toledo. — Brooke Baldwin (@BrookeBCNN) August 5, 2019

President Trump is calling the recent mass shootings “evil attacks” that are crimes “against all humanity” and says unity must replace hatred in society.

Trump gave a speech from the White House on Monday following weekend shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, that left 29 people dead and dozens wounded. He called the shootings “barbaric slaughters.”

Trump says “in one voice, our nation must condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy.”

He urges Democrats and Republicans to set aside partisanship and find solutions to violence.

President Trump’s mistake happened just hours after former Vice President Joe Biden also mixed up the cities of the mass shootings.

Yes, Trump said the wrong city (Toledo), which is so Trump. But don't forget: Joe Biden referred to shootings in Houston and Michigan yesterday. — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) August 5, 2019

Biden mistakenly referred to the shootings as “the tragic events in Houston today and also in Michigan the day before,” but later corrected himself, according to the Washington Examiner.

It appeared Biden seemingly confused Houston for El Paso and Michigan for Ohio when speaking to donors about the shootings.

(TM and © Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)