Report: President Trump’s Visit To Cracker Plant Postponed
It appears President Donald Trump’s visit to Beaver County’s cracker plant is being postponed.
Tractor Trailer Overturns On Turnpike, Spills Load Of Twisted Tea
A tractor trailer overturned on the Pennsylvania Turnpike early Monday morning, spilling its load of Twisted Tea in Westmoreland County.
Weather Headlines
Pittsburgh Weather: Beautiful Sunday Weather On Tap
If you liked yesterday's weather, you're going to like today's forecast too.
Pittsburgh Weather: Mostly Dry With A Chance Of Pop-Up Showers
The Three Rivers Regatta may be canceled, but don't let that stop you from taking advantage of the weekend sun.
Latest Headlines
Pirates Lose Seventh Straight Series, Lose To Mets 13-2
The Pirates dropped their Sunday matinee with the Mets 13-2, giving them their seventh straight series loss since the All-Star break.
Pirates Surrender Two Run Lead, Fall 7-5 To The Mets
Despite a solid outing from Chris Archer and an early lead, the Pirates dropped their matchup with the Mets 7-5.
Best Of
Latest Headline
Here Are Pittsburgh's Top 3 New American Spots
4 Events To Check Out In Pittsburgh This Week
Kittens In Pittsburgh Looking For Their Fur-Ever Homes
Here Are Pittsburgh's Top 3 Fitness Spots
Dogs In Pittsburgh Looking For Their Fur-Ever Homes
The 4 Best Distilleries In Pittsburgh
Real Estate
10 Tips For Growing Great Houseplants
Pittsburgh Ranked Most Affordable For Renters In Nation
Zillow ranked Pittsburgh number on its 2018 list of the top 10 most affordable markets for renters.
Travel
Uber Expands 'No Talking' Rides And Launches Helicopter Service
Uber is turning down the volume — and looking to the sky — in its latest round of new services.
How To Travel From Pittsburgh To Prague On The Cheap
Last year, the Czech Republic celebrated its 100th birthday, and Prague — the country's capital city — was named one of 2018's top destinations by the New York Times.
PTL Links: August 5, 2019
August 5, 2019 at 8:40 am
Filed Under:
Great Pyrenees Club of Western Pennsylvania
,
Hefron-Tillotson
,
Pittsburgh Today Live
,
PTL
,
PTL Links
Visit the links below for more on today’s guests & topics:
WWE Ricochet at PPG Paints Arena
Hefron-Tillotson
Great Pyrenees Club of Western Pennsylvania
Canine Companions for Independence
