



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are looking for a 21-year-old man from McKeesport in connection with a shooting and carjacking last week in the Strip District.

Treysaun Lockett-Tillman is accused of shooting a man around 1:45 Thursday morning outside the Savoy Restaurant in the 2600 block of Penn Avenue.

According to the criminal complaint, multiple victims identified Lockett-Tillman as the suspect. Police said one of the victims saw him punch a woman and then get involved.

That man told police he tried to tell Lockett-Tillman that it’s not right to hit a woman. As they started to argue about that, police said Lockett-Tillman shot him.

This is when police got ShotSpotter reports and calls of shots fired. ShotSpotter alerted police to 10 shots being fired.

They arrived to find the victim face down on the sidewalk across the street from the restaurant. He was taken to UPMC Presbyterian in critical condition.

During all this, three other people were leaving to the restaurant and went to their car.

As they were about to pull away, Lockett-Tillman got in the backseat behind the driver and told him to take off. At gunpoint, the driver told him no, threw the keys at him, and ran off with the other two passengers.

Lockett-Tillman took off in the car with the driver’s cell phone still in it.

Police found the car around 5 a.m. that same day in Edgewood, but they didn’t find Lockett-Tillman. Police pinged the phone’s location to find the car.

Police said Lockett-Tillman is facing several charges, including attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, and robbery of a motor vehicle.