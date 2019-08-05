Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A tractor trailer overturned on the Pennsylvania Turnpike early Monday morning, spilling its load of Twisted Tea in Westmoreland County.
The truck crashed in the westbound direction, and blocked the right lanes between Donegal and New Stanton.
Traffic was getting by slowly in the left lane, but the crash was causing heavy delays in the area.
Drivers traveling through the area were being told to expect delays.
Officials have not yet said what caused the tractor trailer to overturn.
