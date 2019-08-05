Comments
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are looking from a woman wanted for allegedly stealing from Walmart and taking someone’s purse from their shopping cart.
The West Mifflin Police shared a photo and asked the public for help identifying the woman pictured.
They say she robbed Walmart and then took a purse from a shopping cart in the parking lot.
According to police, she was driving the silver car parked in the handicap spot shown in the picture.
Information about the suspect is related to an open and ongoing case so police say they can’t offer more details.
If you know anything about the woman in the picture, you’re asked to contact the West Mifflin Borough Police Department at 412-461-3125.
