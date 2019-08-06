



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–Allegheny County is making it easier for residents to expunge or seal criminal records.

County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, Judge Elliot Howsie, District Attorney Stephen Zapalla, Chief Public Defender Matthew Dugan, Court Records Director Michael McGeever and other officials were on hand Tuesday to debut ‘Project Reset.’

Some 73.5 million people in the United States have been arrested on a felony charge, meaning that 29.5% of residents have a criminal record, and that doesn’t take misdemeanor charges into consideration.

However, in Pennsylvania, Fitzgerald said, only 6.5% of those eligible have used the expungement process, despite the Clean Slate law signed by Governor Wolf in 2018. “Project Reset is about helping those residents determine whether their criminal records can be expunged or sealed and providing resources to allow them a fresh start.”

“Being arrested changes your life,” said Zapalla. “Justice is a process and when that process involves allowing people to take advantage of clean slate and expungements, we must all work together to make that as easy and seamless as possible for those individuals.”

The program currently allows free expungements after a full withdrawal or dismissal of all charges, only if those charges are considered ‘non-violent’. Since beginning this program in July, the Office of the Public Defender has filed 20 petitions for expungement. The goal is to expand the program to offer expungements on all charges.

The Office of Public Defender will host an Expungement Clinic at the Carnegie Library of Homewood, 7101 Hamilton Avenue, on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attorneys from the office will volunteer their time to assist community members with expungement eligibility and petitions.

