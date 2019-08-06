



PITTSBURGH (KDKA/CNN) — The bowls at Chipotle have become a staple for the restaurant, but a new report is drawing some big concerns about them.

The New Food Economy reports that it found the fiber bowls are exposed to chemicals that can lead to cancer.

The study says the bowls are treated with PFAS, also called forever chemicals.

It helps bowls hold hot, wet, and greasy food without falling apart.

The Environmental Protection Agency says those compounds do not break down in the human body, and they can accumulate over time.

The study says the worst PFAS chemicals are linked to a range of serious health issues including kidney and testicular cancers.

The chemicals can also seep into the soil as the bowls break down, leading to toxic compost.

