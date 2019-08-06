PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–It has been several days since it was ordered that court records remain sealed after the shooting death of Pittsburgh Police Officer Calvin Hall.

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala says the case was sealed after consulting with the judge because of concerns over witness intimidation.

“It’s difficult to talk about that. I got some very strong people from that community who had the fortitude to step up and this is a very dangerous person, obviously,” Zappala said. “We lost one life already. We’re not gonna lose another life.”

Chrstian Bay is accused of shooting and killing Officer Hall in Homewood while he was off-duty.