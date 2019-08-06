



DAYTON, Ohio (KDKA/AP) – An ex-girlfriend of the Ohio gunman who killed nine people says he showed her a video of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting on their first date.

Adelia Johnson says in an emailed statement to The Associated Press that Connor Betts often joked about having dark thoughts. She says he told her that he had bipolar disorder and that his talk didn’t scare her because she thought it was a symptom of his mental illness.

Pittsburgh area native Nicholas Cumer was killed along with eight others in the mass shooting.

Cumer was killed when a gunman opened fire in the Oregon District in Dayton. The alleged gunman also killed his sister.

Johnson says she met Betts in a college psychology class this year and they dated for a couple of months until May.

She says she doesn’t know what would have caused him to open fire outside a strip of nightclubs in Dayton early Sunday.

