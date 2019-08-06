



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We’ll have another stormy afternoon just like yesterday, but this time, the storms roll in during the evening and keep going through the night.

While we’re thankfully not looking at widespread severe thunderstorms, a few storms this evening and tonight may become strong, or even severe.

More rain and thunderstorms are expected tomorrow, but again, the widespread severe weather will hold off.

Thursday, yet another disturbance passes through the area. Unlike the past few days, Thursday’s disturbance will bring severe storms.

KDKA’s meteorologist Ray Petelin says gusty winds look like the dominant threat with these late-week storms.

High pressure takes over after Thursday’s frontal passage.

This sets us up for dry, comfortable weather through the weekend.

High temperatures will struggle to get out of the 70s, and refreshingly low dew points mean we’ll have very comfortable humidity levels.

All we need to do now is get through the rest of this week before we have beautiful weekend weather.

Temperatures do start inching up next week, though, but the dry weather looks to stick around until Monday afternoon.

