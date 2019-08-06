HOMESTEAD (KDKA) — Police are looking for suspects after two teens were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Homestead.
Allegheny County Police say the two victims, both 17, were shot in the torso. One is in critical condition and the other in stable condition at a local hospital.
The shooting was reported just before 9 p.m. Monday along West Street.
According to police, the two teens were walking to a convenience store when they were shot at.
Investigators say witnesses reported seeing a silver-colored SUV fleeing the area around the same time as the shooting.
Allegheny County Police detectives and Homestead Police are investigating.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477).
