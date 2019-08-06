



DUNMORE, Pa. (KDKA) – State Police are asking for help finding a teen girl last seen in Dunmore.

Pennsylvania State Police Dunmore tweeted the information about Kadence Miller, who they say has been missing since Monday, Aug. 5.

PSP Dunmore is looking for Kadence Miller. If you know her whereabouts please contact the Dunmore Barracks at 570-963-3156. pic.twitter.com/7SnD3b5kD8 — TFC Bob Urban (@PSPTroopR) August 6, 2019

They say she was last seen leaving her house on foot around 3:30 p.m. Monday, wearing a black top and carrying a purple backpack.

She was reportedly walking towards State Route 348.

Miller is currently a student at North Pocono School District.

Police ask anyone with information about her whereabouts to call the Pennsylvania State Police Dunmore Barracks at 570-963-3156.