DUNMORE, Pa. (KDKA) – State Police are asking for help finding a teen girl last seen in Dunmore.

Pennsylvania State Police Dunmore tweeted the information about Kadence Miller, who they say has been missing since Monday, Aug. 5.

They say she was last seen leaving her house on foot around 3:30 p.m. Monday, wearing a black top and carrying a purple backpack.

(Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police Dunmore/Twitter)

She was reportedly walking towards State Route 348.

Miller is currently a student at North Pocono School District.

Police ask anyone with information about her whereabouts to call the Pennsylvania State Police Dunmore Barracks at 570-963-3156.

