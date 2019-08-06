Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Summer and offseason continues to be filled with fun for the Malkins.
Evgeni and his wife Anna tried on some matching fur coats in the athlete’s latest Instagram story.
This isn’t the only fun Malkin has enjoyed over the last few months.
In May, he jumped into the cockpit of a fighter jet with some friends.
Then, later that month, Malkin took a classic picture with his three-year-old son for his birthday.
Malkin’s Instagram is filled with all of his adventures throughout the offseason.
